Russian forces struck Chernihiv: 4-year-old girl and her mother were killed. Child was injured (updated). PHOTOS

In the early hours of Wednesday, 26 August 2026, Russian forces launched strikes on Chernihiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Chernihiv City Council.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

It is reported that the enemy struck the city. The attack caused a fire in a private house.

A 14-year-old girl was injured in the enemy strike. The child has been admitted to hospital.

Read more: Enemy attacked Chernihiv with drones: people injured, critical infrastructure facilities damaged (updated)

There are casualties

Unfortunately, reports of fatalities resulting from this morning’s strike on Chernihiv have since been confirmed.

"Early this morning, the enemy launched an attack on the city. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out in a private residential house, which was virtually destroyed by the flames. Outbuildings were also damaged. A fire also broke out in a nearby shop," the statement said.

It is believed that three people were inside the house at the time of the strike.

A 14-year-old girl has been admitted to hospital.

During the search operation, the bodies of a 49-year-old woman and a 4-year-old girl were found.

According to the State Emergency Service, all fires have been extinguished.













Read more: Russian drone struck high-rise building in Chernihiv, 14 people were injured, including 2 children (updated). PHOTO

According to the National Police, at around 5 a.m. today, Russian forces launched a drone strike on a residential area in Chernihiv. The attack caused a fire in a private home where a woman was staying with her two daughters, aged 4 and 14. Tragically, the 39-year-old woman and the 4-year-old girl were killed. The older child was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The residential building was destroyed by fire; a fire also broke out in outbuildings and a nearby store.







Police officers, along with other relevant agencies, are working at the scene, documenting the aftermath of the attack, assessing the damage, and collecting evidence.