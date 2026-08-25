Enemy attacked Chernihiv with drones: people injured, critical infrastructure facilities damaged (updated)
Russian forces are currently attacking Chernihiv with strike drones.
Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, reported this, according to Censor.NET.
Initial details
"The city is under enemy attack. Air defence forces are operating. Remain in safe places," he wrote.
It later became known that two enemy UAVs had come down within the city limits.
"People have been injured. The information is being clarified," he noted.
No further information about the enemy attack is currently available.
Updated information
According to the City Military Administration, two people were injured in the attack. They sustained minor injuries.
Bryzhynskyi later reported that the enemy had attacked the city with more than 10 UAVs today.
"The attack damaged critical infrastructure facilities and warehouses. Three people sustained minor injuries," the statement said.
An inspection of the private residential sector is currently underway.
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