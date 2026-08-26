Power outages in 5 regions due to Russian strikes. Energy worker injured in Kharkiv region, - Ministry of Energy
As a result of hostilities and shelling of power facilities, some consumers in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions are temporarily without power.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Ministry of Energy.
As noted, restoration work is continuing wherever the security situation allows.
A power utility worker was injured in the Kharkiv region
Unfortunately, a power utility worker was wounded yesterday in the Kharkiv region as a result of enemy shelling. The victim was taken to the hospital. He is receiving all necessary medical care.
"No restrictions are expected today. Please check the official websites of your distribution system operators for any changes to power supply. Please, if possible, shift your peak energy consumption to daytime hours—from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.," the Ministry of Energy emphasizes.
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