The upcoming wave of mobilization in Russia could pose a serious threat to the stability of the Kremlin regime, as the war will, for the first time, affect the Russian "middle class" on a massive scale.

A British military expert, retired Colonel Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, stated this in a column for The Telegraph, according to Censor.NET.

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According to the expert’s assessment, the main burden of the war in Ukraine has so far been borne by the poorer segments of the population: residents of economically depressed regions, members of ethnic minorities, prisoners, and contract soldiers. However, sending hundreds of thousands of men from more affluent families to the front will fundamentally change society’s perception of the war.

The colonel compares the potential situation to the events of the 1980s. At that time, the mass return of "zinc coffins" sparked a wave of outrage among the population, which became one of the key factors in the subsequent collapse of the USSR.

Recruiting soldiers from among the residents of large cities will result in casualties affecting families who have so far successfully ignored the war and remained loyal to the government.

The deaths of members of the more influential segments of society could trigger uncontrollable social and political processes within the Russian Federation.

Bretton-Gordon emphasizes that it is precisely the attempt to draw the wealthier segments of the population into combat that will pose the most dangerous challenge for Vladimir Putin since the start of the full-scale invasion.

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