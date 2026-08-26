Enemy’s ’Kasta’ radar station, UAV training center, repair base, and warehouses in occupied Crimea and Donetsk region have been struck, - General Staff
On August 25 and during the night of August 26, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of enemy targets.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.
What was hit?
- For example, in Kacha (in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), the "Kasta" radar station was struck.
- In Luhansk, an enemy UAV training center was struck.
- In addition, in Pervomaiskyi, in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea, a repair and maintenance base belonging to the occupiers was struck.
Enemy depots under attack
In addition, enemy depots have been hit:
- a fuel and lubricants depot in Prychepylivka, Luhansk Oblast;
- logistics depots in Svobodne, Donetsk Oblast, and Novoivanivka (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea);
- ammunition depots in Staryi Krym and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.
- Additionally, in Chornomorsk (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), a "Geran"/"Gerbera" UAV relay station was struck.
The extent of the damage inflicted is being assessed.
"Operations against key enemy military targets are ongoing," the General Staff emphasized.
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