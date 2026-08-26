Enemy’s ’Kasta’ radar station, UAV training center, repair base, and warehouses in occupied Crimea and Donetsk region have been struck, - General Staff

On August 25 and during the night of August 26, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of enemy targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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What was hit?

For example, in Kacha (in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), the "Kasta" radar station was struck.

In Luhansk, an enemy UAV training center was struck.

In addition, in Pervomaiskyi, in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea, a repair and maintenance base belonging to the occupiers was struck.

Watch more: Hart border guards strike occupiers’ tank and logistics equipment with drones in Southern Slobozhanskyi sector. VIDEO

Enemy depots under attack

In addition, enemy depots have been hit:

a fuel and lubricants depot in Prychepylivka, Luhansk Oblast;

logistics depots in Svobodne, Donetsk Oblast, and Novoivanivka (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea);

ammunition depots in Staryi Krym and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

Additionally, in Chornomorsk (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), a "Geran"/"Gerbera" UAV relay station was struck.

The extent of the damage inflicted is being assessed.

"Operations against key enemy military targets are ongoing," the General Staff emphasized.

Watch more: MiG-29 crews carry out airstrike on positions of Russian UAV operators. VIDEO