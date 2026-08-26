Over 1,600 participants in war against Ukraine have been put forward as candidates in Russian elections: Kremlin is shaping them into ’new elite’

In Russia, 1,641 participants in the war against Ukraine have been put forward as candidates in elections at various levels. Nearly 200 of them are standing for seats in the State Duma.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Centre for the Study of the Occupation.

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Nearly 200 war veterans are seeking to be elected to the State Duma

According to Ella Pamfilova, chair of the Russian Central Election Commission, around 1,500 war veterans have been nominated by political parties. A further 141 people are standing as independent candidates.

It should be noted that this refers specifically to nominated candidates, rather than those who have already been officially registered to stand in the elections.

A total of 199 participants in the war against Ukraine have been put forward as candidates for the State Duma elections. Of these, 186 represent political parties, whilst a further 13 are standing as independents. As of 26 August, the Russian Central Election Commission had confirmed the registration of 186 party candidates.

Read more: Decisions regarding elections in Ukraine must be taken by Ukrainian people themselves, - British Defence Minister Pollard

War veterans are being turned into a talent pool

The Centre for the Study of the Occupation notes that the Kremlin is systematically promoting those who took part in the war to positions of power, moulding them into the so-called ‘new elite’.

To this end, Russia has launched the ‘Time of Heroes’ programme. Its participants are being trained to work in government bodies, local authorities and state-owned companies. According to official Russian figures, 42 people from the programme’s very first intake have already been appointed to relevant posts.

Thus, for Russian military personnel, taking part in the war against Ukraine effectively becomes one of the routes to a career in politics and the civil service.

"Instead of proper vetting and screening of candidates, the Kremlin is turning participation in the war into a political qualification," the Centre emphasises.

Over 900 convictions relate to violent crimes

The Centre also drew attention to crimes committed by Russian soldiers upon their return from the front line.

According to figures cited by *Novaya Gazeta Europe*, around 8,000 court rulings involving participants in the war against Ukraine have been identified in Russian court databases. More than 900 of these cases relate to violent crimes.

A separate investigation by "Verstka" and *Die Welt* has put the number of those killed and injured as a result of the actions of Russian soldiers who have returned from the war at over a thousand.

The Centre for the Study of the Occupation believes that the Kremlin is not merely rewarding loyal participants in the war with posts, but is turning them into a political talent pool. As a result, involvement in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine becomes a career advantage for advancement into positions of power.