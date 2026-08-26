He took civilian from Kupiansk hostage and threatened to kill her: Russian collaborator Erzin has been sentenced to 10 years in Ukraine, - SSU

Based on evidence gathered by SSU investigators, a Russian soldier who terrorised female civilians in Kupiansk and threatened to kill them has been sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment.

This was reported by the SSU, according to Censor.NET.

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The individual in question is 55-year-old Russian citizen Alexander Erzin (call sign ‘Ryzh’) – a serviceman with the 121st Motorised Rifle Regiment of the 68th Motorised Rifle Division, 6th Army of the Russian Armed Forces.

Circumstances of the offence

According to the case file, in September 2025, a Russian soldier was given a combat mission and infiltrated the town of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region. To save his own life, he took refuge in a local police station, armed with an AK-12 assault rifle.

Near this building, a Russian soldier spotted two civilian women who were gathering firewood.

Threatening to use an automatic firearm, the occupier forced one of the local women to go to the district police station, where he unlawfully detained her and interrogated her.

Furthermore, the militant took a woman hostage and demanded that her acquaintance provide him with food. The perpetrator threatened to kill the hostage if his ‘order’ was not carried out.

After the local woman had complied with the Russian occupier’s order, he continued to interrogate both women and threaten them with his weapon.

Furthermore, Erzín ordered the women to bring him more food in a week’s time. He threatened that, should they disobey, he would track down the Ukrainian women and ‘deal with’ them.

Arrest and sentencing

Shortly afterwards, SSU officers, together with members of the Defence Forces, took the perpetrator into custody.

On the basis of evidence gathered by SSU investigators, the court found Erzin guilty under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of the laws and customs of war, in particular the cruel treatment of the civilian population. Taking into account his cooperation with the investigation, the occupier was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment.