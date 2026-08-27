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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,482,150 personnel (+1,400 in past 24 hours), 12,304 tanks, 48,694 artillery systems, and 25,237 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,482,150 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 27, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,482,150 (+1,400) (wounded and killed);
  • tanks—12,304 (+4);
  • armored combat vehicles – 25,237 (+7) units
  • artillery systems – 48,694 (+53) units
  • MLRS – 2,065 (+3) units
  • air defense systems – 1,590 (+2) units
  • aircraft – 440 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 354 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,404 (+17) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 483,367 (+1,762) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,052 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 35 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tanker trucks – 140,248 (+494) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,602 (+10) units

Watch more: Su-27 fighter pilots strike warehouse and workshop of Russian UAV operators in Vuhledar. VIDEO

Втрати росіян на ранок 17 серпня

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