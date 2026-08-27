Pope Leo XIV is trying to establish dialogue with Russia: Archbishop Gallagher arrived in Moscow

Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Holy See’s top diplomat, met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church. The Vatican offers to facilitate the political process and peace.

According to Censor.NET, The Times and Vatican News have reported on this.

It is noted that the Vatican had previously planned talks with Vladimir Putin's adviser, Yuri Ushakov.

The visit to Moscow by Archbishop Gallagher, the Holy See’s top diplomat, has been one of the Vatican’s most notable diplomatic initiatives regarding Russia since the start of the full-scale war. The Holy See’s representative arrived in the Russian capital on August 24 and is scheduled to return to Rome on August 28.

Gallagher held talks with Lavrov

On August 25, Gallagher met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Following the talks, a representative of the Holy See stated that the war must end and that it is impossible to resolve the conflict by military means. According to him, conditions must be created for a political and diplomatic process.

Gallagher also emphasized the importance of humanitarian issues. Among the topics discussed during talks with the Russian side were assistance for people affected by the war and issues concerning children.

He stated that the Holy See remains ready to continue promoting dialogue and offering its "good offices" in the search for peace.

Did Gallagher meet with Putin's adviser?

Initially, the Vatican announced that Gallagher was scheduled to meet with Yuri Ushakov—the Russian president’s adviser on foreign policy—on August 26. The meeting was officially included in the visit’s itinerary, which was released by the Secretariat of State of the Holy See.

However, as of August 27, there is no official confirmation that the talks between Gallagher and Ushakov actually took place. In Vatican statements, this meeting continues to be listed as a scheduled item on the agenda.

At the same time, on August 26, it was reported that Gallagher had met with a representative of the Moscow Patriarchate. The archbishop visited the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, where he met with Archpriest Igor Yakimchuk, deputy head of the Department for External Church Relations of the Russian Orthodox Church.

The Vatican is trying to maintain a channel of dialogue with Moscow

Gallagher's mission is seen as part of Pope Leo XIV's diplomatic approach, which aims to maintain channels of communication with the Russian authorities.

Gallagher is one of the Holy See’s most experienced diplomats. In 2014, Pope Francis appointed him secretary for relations with states and international organizations—effectively the Vatican’s chief diplomat.

This visit marks Gallagher’s first trip to Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion. He last visited Moscow in November 2021, where he held talks with Russian officials and a representative of the Moscow Patriarchate.

At the same time, the Vatican’s diplomatic efforts are not limited to Moscow. Gallagher had previously been in Ukraine, where he met with Ukrainian officials and visited areas affected by Russian attacks.

In Moscow, officials are discussing the possibility of negotiations in Rome

According to The Times, the Russian ambassador to the Holy See stated that Moscow is interested in the possibility of holding further talks in Rome.

At the same time, this is currently only a matter of interest in such a format, not an agreement on specific peace talks.

During his visit, Gallagher also continued ecumenical dialogue with representatives of the Moscow Patriarchate. In particular, he met with Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk, who heads the Department for External Church Relations of the Russian Orthodox Church.

The Russian side, in particular, raised the issue it refers to as the "persecution" of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

On August 27, Gallagher is scheduled to meet with Catholic clergy and bishops in Russia, as well as to celebrate Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Moscow. After completing his itinerary, he is scheduled to return to Rome on August 28.