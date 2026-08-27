SSU detained four FSB agents in Kramatorsk who were spying on Defense Forces

The Security Service’s Counterintelligence Directorate has neutralized yet another FSB agent network in the Donetsk region. As a result of comprehensive operations in Kramatorsk, four members of the cell were detained; acting on orders from the enemy, they had been recording the coordinates of the Defense Forces within the frontline city.

According to Censor.NET, the SSU press office reports this.

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The priority targets for the spy network were backup command posts, logistics depots, fortifications, and the routes used by Ukrainian troops to reach the front lines.

In addition, on orders from the FSB, the suspects monitored the aftermath of Russian shelling of Kramatorsk. The enemy planned to use the data obtained to prepare new strikes and adjust follow-up strikes on the city.

A driver from a municipal utility company was part of the network

According to the case file, the three suspects were recruited through a longtime acquaintance of theirs who lives in St. Petersburg and works for Alexander Nogash, an employee of the so-called "FSB Directorate in the DPR."

One of the agents turned out to be a driver for the Kramatorsk Housing and Utilities Company. Under the guise of work-related trips, he drove around the city, identified the locations of Ukrainian defenders, and passed the information on to the Russians.

The man was also looking for potential candidates for future recruitment by Russian intelligence agencies.

The couple was recording military facilities on their phone

The network of informants also included a local plumber and his wife. They drove around Kramatorsk in their own car and used their cell phone camera to photograph sites that they believed were being used by the Defense Forces.

Later, the couple enlisted the help of a friend of theirs—a local real estate agent. Acting on orders from the FSB, she gathered intelligence on the locations where Ukrainian military personnel were concentrated and on their routes of movement in the Donetsk region.

SBU agents identified all four suspects, documented their illegal activities, and detained them at their residences.

During the searches, their smartphones and other electronic devices—which contained evidence of their work for the FSB—were seized.

SBU investigators informed the detainees that they are suspected of violating Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—treason committed under martial law.

All four are in custody. If found guilty, they face life imprisonment and confiscation of their property.

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