DIU revealed data on roduction of "Iskander-M": 140 components, 35 enterprises and 108 employees

The Defence Intelligence of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has released new information regarding Russia’s program for the production and modernization of 9M723 ballistic missiles for the "Iskander-M" system. The information pertains to 140 Russian and foreign components, 35 enterprises, and 108 officials and employees involved in the production partnership.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant data has been published on the War&Sanctions portal.

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The new page on the portal features an interactive 3D model of the rocket, information about its main parts, and more than 170 Russian- and foreign-made components identified in the samples analyzed.

The database also includes:

82 Russian and two Belarusian companies involved in missile production;

108 key officials and employees of major cooperative enterprises;

121 units of foreign-made technological equipment used by these enterprises.

The Defence Intelligence noted that a significant portion of the information is being made public for the first time—specifically, data on 140 entities, 35 companies, and 108 individuals.

Most of the components are manufactured abroad

Despite Russia's attempts to localize production, the 9M723 missile continues to contain a significant number of foreign components.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, only about a quarter of the 140 disclosed components are manufactured by Russian companies. Another 63 components are manufactured by companies in the United States, eight in Switzerland, eight in Belarus, four in Germany, four in Taiwan, and three in China.

Specifically, in the flight data processing unit that receives data from the laser gyroscope, only five of the 43 components are manufactured in Russia.

What foreign components does Russia use?

Among the most critical components of a rocket are microprocessors, programmable logic integrated circuits, memory chips, and digital-to-analog and analog-to-digital converters.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate, components from DM&P Electronics, Xilinx (a subsidiary of AMD), Atmel (a subsidiary of Microchip Technology), Winbond Electronics, Micron Technology, and Analog Devices were identified in Russian missiles.

Russia is using "Iskander" missiles to strike Ukraine

The Defence Intelligence notes that in recent months, Russia has been actively using ballistic weapons during airstrikes against Ukraine.

Intelligence sources also reported that during one of the combined missile strikes on Kyiv this summer, Russia used the upgraded 9M723-2 ballistic missile—known as the "Iskander-1000"—for the first time. It is part of the "Bora-M" system.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate, thanks to its more powerful engine, the new missile is capable of striking targets at a range of up to 550 km, whereas the 9M723-1 has a range of up to 390 km.

The Main Intelligence Directorate calls for tougher sanctions

Ukrainian intelligence officials emphasize the need for international coordination to curb Russia's program for the development, production, and modernization of ballistic weapons.

The Main Intelligence Directorate calls for all enterprises, individuals, and facilities—information about which has been made public—to be designated as priority targets of sanctions policy.

"No country is capable of providing enough resources to shoot down dozens of ballistic missiles every night," Ukrainian intelligence officials emphasized.