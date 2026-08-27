Enemy struck shopping center in Kharkiv: one person was killed and five were injured. PHOTOS (updated)

On the afternoon of August 27, Russian invaders struck the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv with a combat drone. The enemy targeted one of the city’s shopping centers.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

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"Reports are coming in about casualties resulting from the strike on the shopping center. Their number and condition are being verified.

So far, three people are known to have been injured, one of whom is in extremely critical condition," the statement reads.

According to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration, as of 12:40 p.m., one person—a 40-year-old man—is confirmed dead. Two other people were injured.

Subsequently, the number of casualties from the Russian strike on Kharkiv rose to four.

According to local Telegram channels, the enemy struck the "Epicenter" shopping center.

See more: Occupiers attack Kharkiv with jet-powered drone: four injured, about ten houses damaged. PHOTOS (updated)

Updated Information

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a UAV strike on a shopping center in Kharkiv was recorded during the day. According to preliminary data, the Russian military used a "Geran-4 Siker" drone.

One man was killed in the attack. Three women and two men were injured.

It is noted that the building sustained damage.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime resulting in the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Consequences of the attack















