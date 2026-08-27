Occupiers struck Kherson CHPP again: all power-generating equipment has been completely disabled

On the night of August 27, Russian troops launched a second attack on the Naftogaz Group’s Kherson CHPP, causing critical damage to the facility.

This was reported by Naftogaz, according to Censor.NET.

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The CHPP was struck by 4 KABs

As noted, the plant’s grounds were struck by 4 guided aerial bombs (KABs) at once.

The thermal power plant sustained critical damage. As a result of the strike, all heat-generating and power-generating equipment remaining at the plant was completely destroyed and rendered inoperable.

See more: Ruscists attack energy workers’ crew in Zaporizhzhia for second time in week. PHOTOS

"The Russians struck an exclusively civilian facility that provides heat to a significant portion of Kherson’s residential buildings. This attack makes no military sense whatsoever. Its sole purpose is to terrorize the civilian population and deprive tens of thousands of Kherson residents of their heat source on the eve of the heating season," emphasized Serhii Fedorenko, acting chairman of the board of "Naftogaz".

See more: Russia struck Kherson Thermal Power Station with cruise missile: there has been extensive damage. PHOTO

What led up to it

As a reminder, on August 26, Russian forces struck the Naftogaz Group’s Kherson CHPP with a guided aerial bomb. As a result of the attack, the city’s main source of heat sustained serious damage.