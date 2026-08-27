Distribution centre of Budynok Ihrashok chain destroyed in Russian attack

The distribution centre of the Budynok Ihrashok chain was destroyed in the Russian attack on the night of 27 August.

The company’s CEO, Mariia Nazarenko, announced this, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

"Tonight, the Budynok Ihrashok distribution centre was destroyed. It was the place where a significant portion of our merchandise was stored and from which toys were shipped daily to our customers across Ukraine... The distribution centre is an important part of a large system, so today’s strike may affect some of our operations," she said.

According to Nazarenko, no employees were injured, as the team was in a shelter during the air-raid alert.

Budynok Ihrashok continues operating

At the same time, the CEO stressed that Budynok Ihrashok continues to operate: "Our stores across Ukraine are open, and the online store is operating and accepting new orders. Some orders already placed may arrive later than planned."

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