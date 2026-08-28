SBS does not register increase in military forces of Belarus at border of Ukraine, otherwise threat is preserved, - Demchenko

Ukrainian border guards are not currently observing any significant buildup of Belarusian troops directly along the state border. At the same time, they are monitoring the situation deeper inside Belarus, as a potential threat from that direction remains.

According to Censor.NET, Andrii Demchenko, a spokesperson for the State Border Service, told reporters this.

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No buildup of forces near the border has been observed

According to Demchenko, there are currently no changes directly along the Ukrainian-Belarusian border that would indicate a buildup of Belarusian military forces.

"Overall, in the immediate vicinity of our border, as well as directly along the state border, there are no signs of any significant buildup of their forces on Belarusian territory," said the State Border Guard Service spokesperson.

At the same time, Ukraine is monitoring more than just the border regions. Intelligence agencies are tracking the situation deep within Belarusian territory, and the information gathered is being passed on to military command authorities.

If the situation changes, this data should be used to make decisions regarding the strengthening of the relevant areas.

The threat from Belarus remains

Despite the absence of signs of a troop buildup near the border, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine emphasizes that the Belarusian border cannot be considered safe due to Minsk’s continued support for Russia.