Ukraine needs to mobilise at least 30,000 citizens every month – Budanov

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov said that 30,000 citizens must be mobilised every month, calling this the minimum number required.

Budanov said this in an interview broadcast on Friday during the national telethon, according to Censor.NET.

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30,000 people per month

"We must make up our minds and say honestly that no fewer than 30,000 people can be mobilised per month. This is the minimum number required to maintain what we have," he noted.

According to Budanov, the mobilisation situation is unlikely to change significantly following the appointment of Yevhen Khmara as Defence Minister.

"This is because the requirement is no fewer than 30,000, and that is an enormous number of people. Therefore, no matter how much we say that we will now call people up differently, the numbers will not change," he added.

Read more: Budanov on Mudra case: "Let’s wait and see what court has to say"

Approaches can be changed

At the same time, Budanov believes that approaches to the work of Territorial Centres of Recruitment and Social Support can be changed, including by combating cases of unlawful conduct and "forced mobilisation."

Read more: Mudra followed Budanov’s instructions in Halushchenko bail case – Zhelezniak