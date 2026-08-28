Enemy attacks Kyiv and region for second consecutive day: people injured (updated)
Russian invaders are attacking the Kyiv region for the second consecutive day. A man has been injured in the Boryspil district.
Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, reported this, according to Censor.NET.
Person injured
"Another person has been wounded in the Boryspil district. The man sustained a shrapnel wound and was taken to a local hospital. Doctors are providing him with the necessary medical assistance," Tkachenko said.
Enemy targets
According to him, the enemy attack is continuing. Warehouses, private homes and other civilian facilities are under attack.
He urged people not to ignore air-raid alerts and to remain in safe places.
Updated information
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that, according to preliminary information, one person was injured in the Sviatoshynskyi district as a result of the enemy attack.
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