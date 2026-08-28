Pokrovsk direction remains most active, 207 combat engagements on front in total, - General Staff

A total of 207 combat engagements have taken place on the front since the beginning of the day.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine update on the frontline situation as of 10:00 p.m. on 28 August, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

The enemy carried out 54 air strikes and dropped 203 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 5,315 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,106 shelling attacks on settlements and Ukrainian military positions.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defence Forces successfully repelled one enemy attack.

Situation in Kharkiv region

During the day, the enemy assaulted the positions of Ukrainian units eight times in the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction near Starytsia, Zakharivka, Okhrimivka and Volokhivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy launched one assault on Defence Forces positions towards the settlement of Novoosynove today.

See more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,480,750 personnel (+1,450 in last 24 hours), 12,300 tanks, 48,641 artillery systems, 25,230 armoured fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighting in east

Nine attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman direction near Shyikivka, Hrekivka, Stavky, Lyman and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defence Forces successfully stopped five attempts by the invaders to advance near Zakitne, Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka. Another combat engagement is ongoing.

Five enemy assaults were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction near Zapovidne and Yurkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defence Forces repelled 18 enemy assaults near Kostiantynivka, Illinivka and Novoselivka. Two more combat engagements are ongoing.

The enemy launched a total of 31 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance near Toretske, Sofiivka, Vilne, Dobropillia, Novohrishyne, Kotlyne, Serhiivka, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, Biliakivka and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 45 occupiers were eliminated and 13 were wounded in this direction today. Three pieces of special equipment and 18 enemy shelters were destroyed. Two vehicles, one UAV command post and 68 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 256 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,483,780 personnel (+1,630 in past 24 hours), 12,307 tanks, 48,749 artillery systems, and 25,237 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by the occupiers in the Oleksandrivka direction near Piddubne, Maliivka and Rybne. Another attack is ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

Thirteen attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the Huliaipole direction near the settlements of Rizdvianka, Hirke, Dolynka, Kopani and Yehorivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks near Krasnohirske and Novopavlivka.

According to the General Staff, no enemy assault operations were recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction today.

Read more: Radar, USVs launch and storage site, warehouses and repair units of Russian Federation were hit, - General Staff

No significant changes in the situation occurred in other directions.