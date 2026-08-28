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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,483,780 personnel (+1,630 in past 24 hours), 12,307 tanks, 48,749 artillery systems, and 25,237 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,483,780 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 28, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,483,780 (+1,630) (wounded and killed)
  • tanks – 12,307 (+3) units
  • armored fighting vehicles – 25,237 (+0) units
  • artillery systems – 48,749 (+55) units
  • multiple launch rocket systems – 2,067 (+2) units
  • air defense systems – 1,593 (+3) units
  • aircraft – 440 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 354 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,420 (+16) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 485,024 (+1,657) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,060 (+8) units
  • ships/boats – 35 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tanker trucks – 140,741 (+493) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,604 (+2) units

Read more: 206 combat engagements since start of day, enemy attacks most in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

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