206 combat engagements since start of day, enemy attacks most in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

A total of 206 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

This was stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine update as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy attacks

The aggressor carried out 61 air strikes using 188 guided aerial bombs, deployed 6,538 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,385 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

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Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy has attacked twice since the beginning of the day and carried out 40 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements, including two using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian units 11 times towards the settlements of Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, Hrafske, Rubizhne, Starytsia, Dovhenke, Radkivka, Okhrimivka and Chuhunivka. Three enemy assaults are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted no offensive operations.

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Fighting in the east

Ukrainian forces repelled eight attempts by the invaders to advance in the Lyman direction near the settlements of Novyi Myr and Novoselivka and close to Lyman. Two of these attacks are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defence Forces halted three attempts by the invaders to advance near the settlements of Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian invaders conducted no assault operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defence Forces repelled 23 enemy assaults near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novoselivka, Rusyn Yar, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka and Kucheriv Yar. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

The enemy carried out 36 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance towards the settlements of Bilytske, Dobropillia, Hannivka, Chernihivka, Svitne, Vasylivka and Serhiivka, as well as near Molodetske, Novopidhorodnie, Kotlyne, Udachne and Novopavlivka. One attack is ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 42 occupiers were eliminated and 24 were wounded in this sector today. Four vehicles, two pieces of special equipment and 38 enemy personnel shelters were destroyed. Four guns, one vehicle, three UAV command posts and 68 enemy personnel shelters were damaged. A total of 236 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out two attacks towards Myrne and Rybne.

Read more: Pysarivka in Sumy region is under control of Defence Forces, Russian claim of its capture is false – Kursk Group of Forces

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defence Forces repelled three enemy attacks towards the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka and Chervona Krynytsia.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders halted two enemy attempts to advance near Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka. Fighting is ongoing.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made one attempt to improve its positions.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions.