Pysarivka in Sumy region is under control of Defence Forces, Russian claim of its capture is false – Kursk Group of Forces
The latest claim by the Russian occupiers that they have captured the settlement of Pysarivka in Sumy region is false.
This was reported by the Communications Centre of the Kursk Group of Forces, according to Censor.NET.
Russia has already "liberated" Pysarivka more than once
It is emphasised that the settlement remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and that fighting in this sector is ongoing.
"Notably, this is not the first "liberation" of Pysarivka. On 23 July, enemy propagandists already reported "control over most of the village." Therefore, we would not be surprised if they had to "liberate" it for a third and fourth time. Claiming non-existent achievements is a long-standing Russian tradition. We advise the enemy to make up its mind: is Pysarivka "under control," or is it being "liberated" over and over again?" the statement reads.
The Kursk Group of Forces urged people to rely on official reports from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine rather than publications by Russian media.
It was also noted that the situation in this sector is under control. Units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces are carrying out combat missions.
Background
The day before, the Kursk Group of Forces refuted a claim by the Russian Defence Ministry that it had allegedly captured the settlement of Novokostiantynivka in Sumy region.
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