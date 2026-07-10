Russian activity in Sumy region has decreased, except in Yunakivka community – SBGS

A decrease in Russian military activity is being recorded in the Sumy region within the defence sectors held by units of the State Border Guard Service, although not everywhere.

State Border Guard Service (SBGS) spokesperson Andrii Demchenko said this during a television broadcast, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

According to him, some enemy activity in the Sumy region is evident only in certain sectors, but overall, a decline in Russian attempts to advance has recently been observed.

However, in the area of the Yunakivka community, the occupiers continue to attack the positions of the Defence Forces with small infantry groups.

"There has been a certain decrease in enemy attempts to advance. However, this is not the case in all sectors. In particular, within the Yunakivka community, the enemy continues to deploy infantry groups for attacks," the spokesperson said.

At the same time, Demchenko noted that the enemy has been unable to achieve any success or advance further.

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Background

As reported, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said the previous day that the rate of the Russian forces’ advance had decreased by more than half. It was noted that the Russian army had previously conducted active offensive operations in 13 operational sectors, while no more than six or seven such sectors now remain.