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News Video Shooting down Shaheds Destruction of Russian drones
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State Border Guard Service personnel have released compilation of Russian drones being destroyed

Ukrainian border guards have released a selection of images showing their effective countermeasures against Russian drones during air attacks and enemy reconnaissance operations.

According to Censor.NET, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine continues to effectively defend Ukrainian airspace, using small arms, air defence systems, electronic warfare equipment and the latest interceptor drones to combat enemy UAVs.

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In June alone, units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) shot down more than 8,000 Russian drones. Among them were nearly 900 attack drones ofthe ‘Shahed’ and ‘Gerbera’ types.

Footage shows State Border Guard Service personnel using small arms to shoot down Russian drones that were attacking Ukrainian cities and conducting aerial reconnaissance of Defence Forces positions.

Watch more: Pilots of "Chervona Kalyna" shoot down 308 enemy drones in a month that were flying to attack civilians and Ukrainian defenders. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12130) State Border Patrol (1541) border guard (316) elimination (7563) drones (4873) aerial reconnaissance (24) Shahed (1466)
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