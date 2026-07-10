Russian Federation’s advance has slowed by more than half, but turning point in war is still long way off, - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting to review the first half of 2026.

He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Combat operations

"The enemy attempted to launch a large-scale offensive but was effectively unable to achieve any of its stated objectives, despite having nearly double the number of personnel and equipment. Whereas the Russian army previously conducted active offensive operations on 13 operational fronts, there are now at most six or seven such fronts remaining.

Ukrainian troops continue their defensive operation, combining it with stabilization measures, and in certain sectors, they are conducting active operations and maintaining the operational initiative. "Currently, the ratio of our offensive actions to those of the enemy is approximately 40 to 60. It is precisely thanks to the active actions of the Defense Forces in the first half of 2026 that the pace of Russian troop advances has more than halved," he emphasized.

Read more: Syrskyi on releasing part of military in fall: Realistic, but there are many restrictions

Enemy losses

At the same time, the enemy loses an average of about 32,000 troops each month.

"We are consistently implementing a strategy to wear down the Russian aggressor. In terms of the pace of advancement, the two sides have effectively reached parity. There remains a steady trend toward an increasing ratio of territory liberated by the Ukrainian Defense Forces to those areas where the enemy manages to advance," the commander-in-chief explained.

Syrskyi noted that the enemy must not be underestimated.

"We are still far from a turning point in the war. The aggressor has not abandoned its plans for the complete occupation of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, seeks to expand its offensive operations in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, and aims to create and expand a buffer zone in the northern regions of Ukraine. The intensity of missile and drone strikes, the use of guided aerial bombs, and the number of crimes against the civilian population are all on the rise. That is precisely why the Armed Forces of Ukraine are consistently building up their capabilities to give the enemy a decent rebuff and ultimately force the Kremlin to accept a just peace on our terms," he added.

Read more: Syrskyi visits combat units in Orikhiv and Huliaipole directions: steps adjusted to improve operational situation

Strikes against Russia

During the first half of the year, 697 targets on Russian territory were struck using Deep Strike capabilities.

"The direct and indirect economic damage inflicted on the enemy is estimated at least at $6.1 billion. The Middle Strike campaign is also proving effective. During this period, 7,028 enemy targets were struck.

Artillery carried out more than 456,000 fire missions. Missile forces delivered more than 1,140 strikes, the Air Force carried out more than 1,100 strikes, and support units carried out about 1,400," he said.

Read more: Twelve tankers, tugboat, dry cargo ship, oil terminal and enemy ammunition depot have been struck, - General Staff

Problems in the army

The meeting participants also analyzed a number of issues, particularly regarding the operational structure of our brigades in defense and the excessive length of time servicemembers spend in frontline positions.

"He emphasized: Commanders are required to find opportunities to rotate personnel at least once every 60 days. This is a matter of the lives and health of our soldiers, their combat readiness, and fair treatment of personnel.

He also heard reports on the results of the Navy’s operations, logistical support, the support system, the training and recovery of units, as well as the state of law and order within the troops. In particular, based on the results of the first half of the year, the number of criminal offenses in the troops decreased by 12 percent.

"I have set ambitious goals for the coming period," Syrskyi concluded.

Read more: UAVs carried out more than 437,000 combat missions in June. More than 200,000 targets hit – Syrskyi