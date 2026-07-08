UAVs carried out more than 437,000 combat missions in June. More than 200,000 targets hit – Syrskyi

Drone Industry

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi spoke about the results of unmanned systems’ work in June.

He reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

During the meeting, the achieved results were also analyzed, and priorities for their further development were identified.

"In June, unmanned aerial systems of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out more than 437,000 combat missions. More than 200,000 verified enemy targets were hit.

We are steadily increasing our strike capabilities. By comparison, in May this figure stood at almost 180,000," the statement said.

Unmanned systems hit almost 28,000 Russian invaders in June.

"The Defense Forces continue to increase their advantage over the enemy in the use of FPV drones. In June, the ratio of strikes was 1.6 to 1 in our favor, compared with 1.5 to 1 in May. The positive trend continues," the Commander-in-Chief noted.

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Middle Strike and Deep Strike

"We are also consistently developing the Middle Strike area. While in May the Defense Forces carried out almost 2,000 strikes using systems of this class, in June the figure had already reached about 3,400.

We are also increasing capabilities in the Deep Strike segment. In June, 172 enemy targets were hit in its operational and strategic depth. The enemy is already feeling the consequences of these strikes. Their intensity and effectiveness will continue to grow," Syrskyi said.

The participants in the meeting also discussed the development of unmanned ground vehicles.

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"We are scaling up this area, because the use of UGVs for logistics, evacuation of the wounded, and combat missions primarily means saving the lives of Ukrainian warriors.

In June, our unmanned ground vehicles carried out about 17,000 missions. By comparison, in May the figure was 12,500.

We also considered the further development of electronic warfare systems, their constant improvement, the use of unmanned systems to protect the Ukrainian coast, carry out missions in the maritime operational zone, and ensure the security of the maritime grain corridor," he added.

Syrskyi stressed that the enemy’s rear areas, military logistics, warehouses, command posts, energy infrastructure, and other important facilities will continue to remain under constant fire influence from the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

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