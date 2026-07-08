Ukrainian drones are believed to have struck "Bashneft-UNPZ" refinery in Ufa, - media. PHOTO

Ukrainian drones are believed to have struck the "Bashneft-UNPZ" oil refinery in Ufa.

This is according to an analysis by OSINT analyst ASTRA, based on eyewitness video footage, reports Censor.NET.

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Initial reports of the strike

The footage released does not show the source of the fire itself – only thick smoke is visible. According to Ukrainian Telegram channels, the attack was carried out by ‘Liutyi’ drones.

The head of Bashkortostan, Radii Khabirov, has not commented on the attack. Earlier, a drone alert was declared in Ufa, and the local airport temporarily suspended operations.







Read more: Defence Forces have struck two oil refineries, "Borisoglebsk" airfield, six tankers and bridges used by Russians

What is known about the facility?

The company "Bashneft" (part of "Rosneft") operates three large oil refineries in this industrial zone, located practically side by side: "Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim", "Bashneft-Novoyl" and "Bashneft-UNPZ".

Read more: Drones attacked Saratov oil refinery: fire broke out following strike. VIDEO&PHOTOS