Twelve tankers, tugboat, dry cargo ship, oil terminal and enemy ammunition depot have been struck, - General Staff

On the night of 9 July, as part of efforts to reduce the Russian aggressor’s military and economic capabilities, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck a number of key military and military-economic targets belonging to the enemy.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Twelve tankers, one tugboat and one dry cargo ship belonging to the Russian Federation were struck in the waters of the Sea of Azov.

The extent of the damage caused and the results of the strikes are being clarified.

The vessels struck were used, in particular, to supply fuel and lubricants to Russian Federation military formations, as well as to transport oil and petroleum products in circumvention of international sanctions. They facilitate the export of energy resources, which is one of the key sources of funding for the war against Ukraine.

A strike was also carried out on the ‘Yug Rusi’ oil terminal in Bataysk, Rostov Oblast. A fire has been reported in the vicinity of the facility. The extent of the damage and the results of the strike are being assessed.

This facility handles the transhipment of petroleum products for export and is used to supply fuel and lubricants to Russian military formations in the south, as well as to generate foreign currency revenues that are channelled towards financing the armed aggression against Ukraine.

An enemy ammunition depot in the Sorokyne area of Luhansk Oblast has been struck.

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