Russian air defense shot down its own $16 million Ka-52 while hunting Ukrainian drones, - Forbes

A Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" attack helicopter was shot down by its own mobile air defense unit while on an anti-drone mission. According to preliminary reports, the crew was hunting Ukrainian drones when Russian forces, who were also searching for aerial targets, opened fire on it.

According to Censor.NET, Forbes reports on this.

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According to the publication, the incident occurred during the repulsion of an attack by Ukrainian AN-196 "Lyuty" and Fire Point FP-1 strike drones. These drones fly at low altitudes and at speeds of less than 120 miles per hour (about 190 km/h), which allows them to evade Russian anti-aircraft missile systems but at the same time makes them potential targets for helicopters and mobile fire teams.

Forbes notes that Russia, following Ukraine’s example, has begun actively using attack helicopters to combat slow-moving drones. The Ka-52s were equipped with special air-burst munitions designed specifically to take down drones.

At the same time, according to the publication, mobile air defense units are also patrolling areas where Ukrainian drones might fly. According to Forbes, the BARS unit that shot down the helicopter used the 9K333 "Verba" man-portable air defense system.

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The author of the article points out that Russian mobile fire teams receive a small salary and bonuses for each drone they shoot down, which may cause their fighters to be quick to open fire:

"Poorly paid Russian mobile fire teams are eager to claim credit for taking down targets, which leads to such costly mistakes."

According to Forbes, both crew members of the Ka-52 ejected. One of them died due to a malfunction in the ejection system; the other was successfully evacuated.

According to the author’s estimate, Russia lost an attack helicopter worth about $16 million, a missile with an estimated value of $170,000, and one crew member. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian drone they attempted to intercept continued its flight.

The publication also notes that this is not the first such incident. According to its reports, since the start of the full-scale war, Russian air defense forces have already shot down at least seven of their own helicopters, including several that were downed while attempting to intercept Ukrainian drones.

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