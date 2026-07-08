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Russia is losing initiative on battlefield – Zelenskyy
Russia’s battlefield position at the beginning of the full-scale invasion was stronger than it is now. Russia is losing the initiative.
As Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform, Zelenskyy said this ahead of talks with U.S. President Donald Trump during the NATO summit.
"I do not know what exact conditions Putin now wants to achieve peace. I think they are constantly changing. After all, at the very beginning of the full-scale war, his positions were stronger. Now, in my opinion, he is losing the initiative on the battlefield," the President of Ukraine said.
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