More than 90,000 shellings, over 7,300 clashes and 8,200 KABs: Ministry of Defense spoke about situation on front in June
Throughout June, the situation on the front lines remained tense. The number of combat engagements and the enemy’s use of guided aerial bombs remained high.
This was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.
Number of combat engagements
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 7,316 combat engagements were recorded last month.
On average, there were 240 battles per day. Specifically, on June 3, there were 279—the highest number recorded during the first month of summer.
Russia's Use of UAVs
According to the Ministry of Defense, as the enemy attempts to advance along the front lines, it is increasing its use of guided aerial bombs. Enemy aircraft dropped 8,266 guided aerial bombs. Specifically, on June 13, they dropped nearly 400.
In total, the enemy carried out more than 90,000 attacks, including more than 1,300 using multiple-launch rocket systems.
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