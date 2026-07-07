Enemy is shifting to defensive position in Oleksandrivka sector and building fortifications, - Voloshyn

Russian troops are setting up defensive fortifications at their captured positions. On the Oleksandrivka front, under pressure from the Defense Forces, the enemy is shifting to active defense.

According to Censor.NET, Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, announced this on television.

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"In some sectors of the front, we are forcing the enemy to switch to active defensive operations rather than offensive ones, which is why they are using the engineering structures that were already there—both theirs and ours," Voloshyn said.

He noted, however, that this is most evident in the Oleksandrivka sector, where the Defense Forces are engaged in active combat operations and have achieved some success in neutralizing enemy forces.

What led up to this?

Over the past day, according to the General Staff, the enemy launched five attacks in the Oleksandrivka sector in the areas of Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Ternove, and Kalynivske.

Read more: Russia is building up its forces near former Kakhovka Reservoir and preparing strikes on right bank of Zaporizhzhia region, - Voloshyn