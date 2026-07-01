Russia is building up its forces near former Kakhovka Reservoir and preparing strikes on right bank of Zaporizhzhia region, - Voloshyn

The Russian command intends to increase the number of units deployed in the area of the former Kakhovka Reservoir, whilst also stepping up reconnaissance activities and preparing new attacks on settlements on the right bank of the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defence Forces, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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What are the Russian Federation’s intentions?

"The enemy has begun to focus particular attention on the area of the former Kakhovka Reservoir and, according to intelligence reports, plans to increase the number of units that will operate in this area. First and foremost, these are unmanned aerial vehicle units and special forces," he said.

According to Voloshyn, the enemy will now be focusing its attention on the right-bank part of the Zaporizhzhia region. In particular, it will target settlements on the right bank, launching attacks on Bilenke and several other settlements in order to cause as much destruction as possible there.

"At the moment (the occupiers – Ed.) are working on identifying targets, conducting reconnaissance and preparing to launch strikes," the spokesperson added.

Read more: Fuel by sea, ammunition by car: Russia is restructuring its supply system in south, - Voloshyn

What led up to it?

Voloshyn had previously stated that the Russians want to reach the Haichur River by the end of July in order to launch an offensive on Vilniansk and Pavlohrad.