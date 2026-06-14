Fuel by sea, ammunition by car: Russia is restructuring its supply system in south, - Voloshyn

Russian occupation forces are reviewing their logistics routes in the south in an attempt to protect ammunition and fuel supplies from attacks by the Ukrainian Defence Forces. To this end, the enemy is considering the use of civilian transport and new transport arrangements.

According to Censor.NET, Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defence Forces, spoke about this during a telethon.

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Ammunition depots are being relocated

According to intelligence reports, the enemy is considering the possibility of locating ammunition depots more than 200 km from the front line.

There should then be several smaller field depots, each holding no more than two days’ worth of ammunition and missiles.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine are destroying Russian logistics in south: railway and pontoon crossings are damaged

Transport by civilian vehicles

"All transport operations will be carried out, for example, using civilian vehicles, such as cars with trailers. And the personnel involved in these operations must not wear uniforms; they must be in civilian clothing or in the uniforms of utility service staff," said the spokesperson.

According to him, the occupiers are considering using water transport to supply fuel and lubricants. In particular, they plan to bring small sea-going tankers, roadstead tankers, and barges into the ports of Berdiansk and Skadovsk.

The Russians plan to use secondary roads to transport their personnel, and to move them not in covered lorries or buses, but in small groups using light vehicles.