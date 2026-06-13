Armed Forces of Ukraine are destroying Russian logistics in south: railway and pontoon crossings are damaged

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to strike at the logistics routes of Russian troops in the temporarily occupied territories in the south. The latest attacks have damaged the railway line and one of the pontoon bridges that the occupiers were using to transport military equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the "Suspilne Studio" program by Dmytro (Perun) Filatov, commander of the 1st Separate Assault Regiment named after Dmytro Kotsyubailo.

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"There were new strikes last night. As a result, another major transportation artery was damaged—this time a railway line. Previously, the Chonhar and Armenian bridges had already been hit. After that, Russian forces set up several pontoon bridges to restore traffic. One of these bridges was also damaged today," Filatov said.

The enemy is forced to change its routes

Due to damage to infrastructure, Russian troops are forced to use pontoon bridges with limited capacity, leading to the accumulation of military equipment in long convoys.

According to Filatov, this creates additional opportunities for Ukrainian intelligence and strike units to detect and engage targets.

"Currently, because the enemy will be moving across pontoon bridges, it is forced to assemble very large convoys of vehicles. Consequently, during our missions, we can use reconnaissance and strike capabilities to conduct patrols, identify targets for strikes, and destroy large numbers of vehicles. In doing so, we block all enemy attempts to restore these crossings," Filatov said.

The military official noted that the enemy will continue to attempt to reestablish crossings, but Ukrainian forces are prepared for such scenarios.

"Pontoon bridges aren't built to be that sturdy, and it doesn't take expensive equipment to damage them. We have equipment costing up to five thousand dollars that will sink these bridges," says Filatov.

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