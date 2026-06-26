Occupiers try to expand area of control east of Sumy. Lyman and Kupiansk directions are most intense, Trehubov says

East of Sumy, Russian troops are trying to expand their area of control, but settlements remain under the control of Ukraine’s Defence Forces.

This was reported by Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the Joint Forces Task Force, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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Sumy direction

He noted that in the Sumy direction, east of Sumy, Russian troops are trying to expand their area of control, but Ukrainian forces are holding the settlements.

Vovchansk direction

According to Trehubov, in the Vovchansk, or Southern Slobozhanskyi, direction, the situation remains stable: Russian troops, as before, have been unable to establish control over the city.

Read more: Occupiers hit petrol stations in Sumy: three people injured

Lyman direction

"If we take our area of responsibility, the Lyman direction remains the most relevant. Russian forces are very actively trying to push forward there. In our area of responsibility, the number of combat engagements there is, in principle, comparable to all other directions combined. If we take the area from Sumy, the whole of Kharkiv region, Luhansk region and up to Lyman, Lyman accounts for roughly as many as all the others," the spokesman said.

Read more: Enemy attempted to break through our defenses near Kupiansk, - Joint Forces Task Force

Kupiansk direction

Trehubov added that the Kupiansk direction remains the second most intense. There, Russian troops are trying to break through to the city itself, reduce the Ukrainian bridgehead east of the Oskil River, and are also increasing pressure towards Kozacha Lopan from the border village of Hraniv.

"This is a relatively new point for the Russian side to apply effort," the spokesman noted.