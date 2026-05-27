Enemy attempted to break through our defenses near Kupiansk, - Joint Forces Operation

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, our defenders repelled enemy assaults in Vovchansk, near Starytsia, Vilcha, Hraniv, Ternova, and Lyman.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Joint Forces Operation press centre.

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The Situation in the Kharkiv Region

According to reports, in the Velykoburlutskyi direction, the invaders attempted to improve their tactical position toward Kolodiazne. They were unsuccessful.

According to the Joint Forces Operation, in the Kupiansk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attempted to break through the defenses toward Kupiansk, Kurylivka, Borova, Kolisnykivka, and Novoplatonivka.

Read more: Defense forces pressed Russians to border near Velykyi Burluk, - Trehubov

The situation in the Lyman sector

It is also noted that in the Lyman sector, the occupiers have concentrated their efforts in the direction of Lyman, Drobysheve, Dibrova, and in the Yampil area.

In total, the Joint Forces Operation units repelled 30 attacks by the invaders.

Defense forces continue to inflict casualties and damage to the enemy’s equipment during intense defensive battles.

Read more: Enemy is preparing to resume offensive operations in Velykyi Burluk direction, - Joint Forces Task Force