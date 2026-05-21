Defense forces pressed Russians to border near Velykyi Burluk, - Trehubov

In the Velykyi Burluk area, Ukrainian forces managed to push the Russian occupiers back to the border.

This was reported by Viktor Trehubov, a spokesperson for the Joint Forces Task Force, according to Censor.NET, which cites Ukrinform.

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Velykyi Burluk District

According to him, there is currently a positive trend in the Velykyi Burluk sector and a shift in the situation along the border sections of the front.

"The situation is looking quite positive. There is a positive trend in the Velykyi Burluk sector, where the Russians have effectively been pushed back to the border and have lost two settlements over the past month. The Velykyi Burluk sector has returned to the situation that existed about a year ago," the spokesperson said.

Read more: Enemy is preparing to resume offensive operations in Velykyi Burluk direction, - Joint Forces Task Force

The Vovchansk direction

He also noted that Russian troops continue to apply pressure in the Vovchansk area and along the border of the Sumy region, but have lost momentum in their offensive operations.

"They are no longer advancing, but are simply trying to consolidate their positions in the border area where they are currently located," the spokesperson added.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: 9 people injured, dozens of infrastructure facilities damaged. PHOTOS