Zelenskyy held meeting with Drapatyi and Khmara regarding front line: Personnel decisions are being prepared within Armed Forces of Ukraine. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received a briefing on the front line, including details of the situation in Kostiantynivka and in the Sloviansk and Pokrovsk sectors.

He announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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On the situation at the front

According to the President, updated information has been received regarding the Russian army’s objectives in the relevant areas, and Ukrainian countermeasures are currently being prepared. Zelenskyy thanked the units defending their positions and deploying drones.

Watch more: Russia fired over 1,550 drones, nearly 1,560 KABs and 62 rockets at Ukraine over course of week, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

On defence against drones and personnel decisions

Defence Minister Yevhen Khmara briefed the President on the protection of cities, communities and frontline logistics from Russian drones. Zelenskyy noted that additional resources are needed for this.

Together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapatyi, they identified additional organisational measures to strengthen defences on the most intense fronts — the President instructed that personnel decisions within the army, as proposed by the Commander-in-Chief, be prepared.

On long-range strikes

The status of long-range strike operations for the first half of August was discussed separately. The priorities for strikes deep into Russian territory for the coming weeks and for September were confirmed — according to Zelenskyy, the confirmed losses suffered by the Russian Federation prove that the chosen course of action is correct.











