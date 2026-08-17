Russia fired over 1,550 drones, nearly 1,560 KABs and 62 rockets at Ukraine over course of week, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Throughout the week, 13 regions of Ukraine came under attack from enemy drones, KABs and missiles, the majority of which were ballistic.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What the Russians used

"This week alone, 13 regions came under attack. The enemy launched over 1,550 attack drones, nearly 1,560 aerial bombs and 62 missiles at our cities and communities," the statement reads.

According to the president, most of the missiles used were various types of ballistic missiles.

Watch more: Russia fired over 1,560 drones, 1,540 guided missiles and 61 rockets at Ukraine in the past week, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Night-time and morning shelling

The president also noted that the Russians had injured six people in Kyiv and the surrounding region. Kremenchuk and Kryvyi Rih were also hit by ballistic missiles. In Kryvyi Rih, two people were killed and a further 14 were injured. One person was killed in Sumy.

"Wherever the Russians can reach with their ballistic missiles, they are striking civilian infrastructure. My condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the victims," Zelenskyy added.

See more: Rescue worker was killed in second strike in Zaporizhzhia, and bus carrying children was damaged in Odesa region, - Vyhivskyi. PHOTOS

Russia must be stopped

Zelenskyy thanked all the emergency services – the State Emergency Service, the police and medical staff – who are the first to arrive at the scenes of attacks, help people, and act swiftly to save lives and restore normality.

"It is vital that this selfless dedication of our people is complemented by new measures from our partners to protect our skies. When North Korean ballistic missiles are destroying infrastructure and taking lives here in Europe, we cannot allow European interceptors to simply lie idle in warehouses. We must protect lives. Russia must be stopped. New aid packages literally mean lives saved and infrastructure protected every day. I thank every partner who is helping with this," he emphasised.

Watch more: Zelenskyy on strike on Odesa region: Russians attack solely for sake of terror. VIDEO