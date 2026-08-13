Zelenskyy on attack in Odesa region: Russians are striking purely to instil terror. VIDEO

Following the Russian Federation’s strike on a locomotive in the Odesa region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has once again called for the strengthening of air defence and increased pressure on Russia.

According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this on Telegram.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A Russian jet-powered drone struck a standard locomotive of a passenger train carrying 340 people. The President emphasised that the Russian side could not have been unaware that it was attacking a civilian target.

"Today, in the Odesa region, the Russians once again destroyed a standard passenger train locomotive with a jet drone. There were 340 people on the train. And whoever was operating the drone could not have been unaware that the target was entirely civilian," the statement reads.

The strike killed the driver and his assistant. The passengers and train crew were evacuated; none of them were injured.

Zelenskyy called for air defence to be strengthened

The President also reported that overnight, Russian forces attacked 11 regions of Ukraine, deploying over 130 attack drones.

"Every day, the Russians strike simply to terrorise people’s everyday lives. And unfortunately, not every such strike elicits a strong response from the world. We need more help with air defence and more pressure on Russia if the world is serious about stopping this war in Europe," Zelenskyy emphasised.