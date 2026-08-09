Rescue worker was killed in second strike in Zaporizhzhia, and bus carrying children was damaged in Odesa region, - Vyhivskyi. PHOTOS

The Russians are continuing to attack Ukraine with missiles and drones. A bus carrying children and rescue workers who were helping the injured was hit.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ivan Vyhivskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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Attack in Zaporizhzhia

In the Zaporizhzhia region, firefighter and rescue worker Oleksandr Prodan was killed in a second strike.

"May Oleksandr rest in peace, and our sincere condolences go to his family. This is an irreparable loss for the entire Ministry of Internal Affairs team," said Vyhivskyi.

In addition, two other staff members were injured and were rushed to hospital.

See also: Enemy attacked industrial facilities in Zaporizhzhia with drones: transport damaged

Shelling of the Odesa region

During the day, during a second round of shelling in the Odesa region, a shockwave damaged a bus carrying 12 children. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries; one child sustained minor scratches.

In Odesa, the extent of the damage caused by the overnight shelling is being assessed. Residential buildings, a hotel, and civilian and energy infrastructure have been affected. All those affected are receiving the necessary medical care. Police are taking statements regarding damaged property and documenting the offences.

See also on "Censor.NET": Russians launched a massive attack on Odesa: there is damage and casualties (updated). VIDEO + PHOTO REPORT

Strike on Kharkiv

Work is also continuing in Kharkiv. In the minutes following the shelling, police and rescue workers evacuated residents from a damaged building. Among those rescued were a family with a baby and a man in a wheelchair. As of now, nearly 40 people are known to have been injured. A mobile service centre run by the Ministry of Internal Affairs is operating at the scene, where documents can be quickly replaced. Officials have already provided dozens of consultations.

See also: Kharkiv under attack: high-rise building hit, upper floors destroyed, one dead, over 30 injured (updated). VIDEO + PHOTO report

Attack on the Chernihiv region

It is reported that Russian forces also struck Chernihiv Oblast this morning. In the Semenivska community, a drone struck near a shop. Police officers in a patrol car evacuated three injured people to hospital.

Consequences of the strikes



















