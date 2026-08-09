Russians massively attacked Odesa: there is destruction and casualties (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of Saturday, August 9, 2026, Russian forces launched a massive attack on the territory of Odesa using strike drones and missiles.

Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa RMA, reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, there is damage to residential buildings and infrastructure.











There are casualties

As of 6.30 am on 9 August, six people are known to have been injured as a result of the enemy attack on Odesa. They are receiving all necessary assistance.

See more: Car fell through ground whilst driving in Odesa, - State Emergency Service. PHOTO

Damage and destruction

Residential buildings have been damaged in several neighborhoods of the city. Cars were also burned.

All emergency and utility services are on the scene. Details are being clarified.

No further information is available at this time regarding the enemy attack.

See also: Russian forces attacked Odesa: non-residential building was destroyed. PHOTOS

According to the State Emergency Service, 8 people were injured in the enemy attack.

The strikes caused extensive damage and fires in several areas of the city. In downtown Odesa, a fire broke out in a four-story residential building, and nearby cars were also on fire. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which covered an area of 1,000 square meters.

At another address, two private residential buildings were on fire.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service were on the scene. All fires have been extinguished.

According to Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, the enemy launched several dozen missiles and drones at the Odesa region, damaging infrastructure and residential buildings. Odesa sustained the most damage. In two districts, several residential buildings were damaged and partially destroyed. Residents’ vehicles were also destroyed or damaged by the fire.

Read more: Russians strike Odesa: People injured, Chornomorets Stadium damaged

Condition of the injured

Unfortunately, eight people were injured. Doctors have assessed the condition of seven of them as moderate. Most sustained shrapnel wounds.