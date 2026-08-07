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Russians strike Odesa: People injured, Chornomorets Stadium damaged
Today, 7 August, Russian forces struck Odesa, leaving people injured.
This was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the City Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
"The enemy attacked Odesa. Sports infrastructure was damaged," the statement reads.
Initial reports indicate that people have been injured.
Details are currently being established. No further information has been released.
Update
According to Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, the Chornomorets football stadium in the city centre was damaged in the strike. Its roof, windows and stands sustained damage.
According to preliminary information, one person was injured.
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