Russian forces launched missile strike on crowded area near market in suburb of Odesa: three injured (updated)

On the morning of August 4, 2026, Russian forces launched an "Onyx" strike on the suburbs of Odesa.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Initial details

As the Odesa Regional Military Administration emphasized, the enemy cynically launched a missile strike on the outskirts of Odesa, targeting a crowded area near the market.

"Civilian infrastructure has been damaged. Emergency services are on the scene. Information about casualties and the consequences of the attack is being verified," the statement reads.

Telegram monitoring channels reported two "Onyx" missiles heading toward Odesa.

No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.

See more: Enemy hit UAV in Odesa: it hit high-rise building, 18-year-old boy was injured (updated)

Updated information

As of 12:00 p.m., three people are known to have been injured. They are men aged 42, 45, and 81. Doctors have preliminarily assessed their condition as moderate. Doctors are providing the injured with all necessary medical care.