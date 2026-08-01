Enemy hit UAV in Odesa: it hit high-rise building, 18-year-old boy was injured (updated)
On the morning of August 1, 2026, Russian forces launched a drone strike on Odesa.
Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Council, reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
First details
"The enemy attacked Odesa. A residential building was hit. We are working to determine the details," the statement reads.
No further information is available at this time regarding the enemy attack.
Updated information
According to preliminary information from the Regional Military Administration, one of the enemy UAVs struck a high-rise residential building in downtown Odesa.
All emergency services are on the scene. Information regarding the victims and the extent of the damage is being verified.
As Lysak reported later, an 18-year-old man was injured when a residential building was hit. He was hospitalized and is receiving the necessary medical care.
All emergency and public utility services are on the scene. A command center has been set up to assist residents.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password