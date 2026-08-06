Car fell through ground whilst driving in Odesa, - State Emergency Service. PHOTO

In Odesa, a Volkswagen car sank into the ground whilst driving and ended up in a water-filled pit. The driver managed to get out of the vehicle unaided and was unharmed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Odesa region.

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The incident occurred on the evening of 5 August on Petr Bolbochan Street.

According to the rescue services, the car began to sink into the ground whilst moving. The driver managed to get out of the car in time, after which it sank completely into the water-filled pit.

State Emergency Service units arrived at the scene. First, the rescue workers pumped the water out of the sinkhole, and then used specialised equipment to pull the car back to the surface.

The circumstances surrounding the formation of the sinkhole are being investigated.









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