Crossover exploded in Odesa’s Kyivskyi district: one killed and woman injured. PHOTOS

A crossover exploded while in motion in Odesa’s Kyivskyi district on the evening of 28 July. The driver died at the scene, while his female passenger was injured and hospitalised. Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

According to Censor.NET, this information has been reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Odesa region.

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"Police received a report of a vehicle explosion on Nebesna Sotnia Avenue, near the intersection with Yaroslav the Wise Avenue, this evening, 28 July," the post reads.

See more: Ruscists hit Odesa: there is one fatality, several people injured, and house was hit (updated). PHOTO

Explosion occurred while vehicle was moving

According to preliminary information from law enforcement, the explosion occurred while the vehicle was moving. The crossover driver died at the scene, while his female passenger was injured. She was taken to hospital.

An investigative team from the territorial police unit, forensic experts and police bomb disposal officers were dispatched to the scene.

The legal classification of the incident will be determined after all the circumstances have been established.

Traffic is currently disrupted on this section of the road. Motorists are asked to consider this information when planning their routes.

See more: Ruscists hit Odesa: there is one fatality, several people injured, and house was hit (updated). PHOTO

As a reminder, a vehicle explosion was reported in Odesa’s Peresypskyi district earlier this morning, injuring the driver. The SSU has classified the car explosion in Odesa’s Peresypskyi district as a terrorist act and has already opened corresponding criminal proceedings.



