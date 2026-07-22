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Ruscists hit Odesa: there are injuries and house was hit (updated). PHOTO
On the afternoon of 22 July 2026, the enemy attacked Odesa.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Initial details
It is reported that infrastructure has been damaged. There have been strikes on residential areas.
"We are establishing the details," Lysak wrote.
Meanwhile, Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reports that civilian infrastructure has been damaged as a result of Russian strikes.
There are casualties
According to preliminary reports, there are casualties. One of the enemy drones struck a two-storey building, causing destruction.
Updated information
As Lysak later reported, there are currently two known casualties from the enemy attack on the city.
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