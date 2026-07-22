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News Photo Shelling of Odesa
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Ruscists hit Odesa: there are injuries and house was hit (updated). PHOTO

On the afternoon of 22 July 2026, the enemy attacked Odesa.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Initial details

It is reported that infrastructure has been damaged. There have been strikes on residential areas.

"We are establishing the details," Lysak wrote.

Meanwhile, Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reports that civilian infrastructure has been damaged as a result of Russian strikes.

Shelling of Odesa

Read more: Number of people injured in Russian attack rises to four in Odesa

There are casualties

According to preliminary reports, there are casualties. One of the enemy drones struck a two-storey building, causing destruction.

Updated information

As Lysak later reported, there are currently two known casualties from the enemy attack on the city.

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shoot out (18097) Odesa (1229) Odesa region (1167) Odeskyy district (405)
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