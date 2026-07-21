Number of people injured in Russian attack rises to four in Odesa

The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Odesa on the afternoon of 21 July has risen to four.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Telegram by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

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Strike on city centre: what is known about the injured

According to the regional governor, medics provided assistance to two more people who sought medical attention following the attack.

"Unfortunately, the number of people injured in today’s enemy attack on Odesa has risen to four," Kiper said.

He specified that a 38-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were among those injured. All four are receiving the necessary medical care.

See more: Enemy attacked Odesa: residential building damaged, two people injured (updated). PHOTOS

Consequences of the Russian attack and preliminary reports

Two people had previously been reported injured. A building in central Odesa was damaged in the Russian strike.

Read more: Odesa declares 21 July day of mourning