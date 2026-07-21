Enemy attacked Odesa: residential building damaged, two people injured (updated). PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 21 July, Russian invaders carried out yet another attack on Odesa. A residential building was damaged as a result of the enemy strike.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the CMA, Serhii Lysak.

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According to preliminary reports, there are casualties. They are receiving the necessary medical care.

Emergency services are working at the scene. Rescue workers are dealing with the aftermath of the attack, and details regarding the extent of the damage and the number of casualties are being clarified.

"The enemy launched a combined missile and drone strike on the region.

Civilian infrastructure in the centre of Odesa has been damaged: residential buildings and public institutions," said Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

As of 12:20, two people are known to have been injured in the city as a result of the enemy attack.

"They are a 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old girl. They are receiving all necessary medical care," said Lysak.

Update

Civilian infrastructure in the centre of Odesa has been damaged: the façade and windows of a four-storey residential building and adjacent buildings. Cars parked nearby have also been damaged.

In the Odesa district, a private residential building was damaged by the shockwave from a missile strike.









What led up to this?

Odesa City Council declared 21 July a Day of Mourning for those killed in the Russian attack on the city on 20 July.

According to official reports, three people were killed and six others were injured as a result of the attack on an infrastructure facility.

The enemy attacked a civilian facility. The shelling caused equipment to catch fire and damaged a gas pipeline.

Read more: Russia struck residential areas of Zaporizhzhia with KABs: one person has died, and houses are on fire (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS